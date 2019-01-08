BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Berry Petroleum (BRY)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Capital One Financial downgraded Berry Petroleum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Berry Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Berry Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.13.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

NASDAQ BRY opened at $10.54 on Monday. Berry Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $142.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Berry Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

In related news, CEO Arthur T. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gary A. Grove bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $206,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.