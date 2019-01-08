Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.38% of Boot Barn worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,330,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,187,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,745,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 4,108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 564,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,814,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,544,000 after purchasing an additional 425,193 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. William Blair began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

NYSE BOOT opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $516.74 million, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.01.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $168.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

