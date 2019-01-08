Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Stake Raised by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 1,017.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415,495 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 1.61% of Boot Barn worth $12,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 34.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after acquiring an additional 218,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $372,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $25,330,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 283.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 179,860 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $516.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.01.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $168.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOOT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

