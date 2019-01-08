Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Booz Allen Hamilton’s Vision 2020, the strategy aimed at achieving sustainable long-term growth, is progressing well as it is seeing significantly higher backlog growth, shift in talent to more technical expertise and a strong performance in the global commercial market. The company is also laboring hard in innovation areas such as Machine Intelligence and Directed Energy, thereby ensuring business development over the long haul. The stock has outperformed its industry in the past year. On the flip side, Booz Allen could see an escalation in capital expenditure due to higher investments in facilities, systems, infrastructure and technology. Seasonality continues to weigh on the company’s profitability. High debt may weigh on the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Shares of BAH opened at $45.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.75% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 85.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

