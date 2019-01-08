Boston Scientific’s (BSX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “This morning, BSX preannounced 4Q18 revenue that was in line with consensus though we note that the currency headwind was 40 bps higher than what we had modeled. BSX’s underlying revenue growth slowed to 7.0% in 4Q18 from 8.7% in 3Q18 given a more difficult comp. While BSX faces tougher comps starting in 2Q19, we believe a strong product portfolio (particularly BSX’s structural heart products) should enable BSX to sustain upper-single digit revenue growth and double- digit EPS growth in 2019 and we reiterate our Strong Buy rating.””

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.12.

BSX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.70. 137,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,861,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $39.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Mahoney sold 116,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $4,240,809.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,805 shares of company stock worth $7,362,972 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,239,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,361,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,313,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,324,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 101,453,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,905,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,053 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Boston Scientific by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,394,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814,601 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,003,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

