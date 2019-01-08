Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Bridge Bancorp worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $381,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 55.5% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 44.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jr. Albert E. Mccoy acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.83 per share, for a total transaction of $77,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,310.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $429,922.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $529,169 in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BDGE opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 10.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDGE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

