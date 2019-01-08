Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th.

Bridge Bancorp has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bridge Bancorp stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.37. 24,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $533.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.90. Bridge Bancorp has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $38.00.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 10.46%.

In other news, Director Jr. Albert E. Mccoy acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.83 per share, for a total transaction of $77,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,310.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $429,922.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $529,169. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bridge Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

