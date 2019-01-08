Brokerages Anticipate Archrock Inc (AROC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $232.16 Million

Equities analysts expect that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will report sales of $232.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archrock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.50 million and the lowest is $231.81 million. Archrock reported sales of $208.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year sales of $903.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $903.10 million to $903.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $232.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.19 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on AROC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

In other Archrock news, insider Doug S. Aron bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,139.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Bradley Childers bought 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $97,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,524,728.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,310 shares of company stock valued at $242,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 138.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 695,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 403,838 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 80.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 140,161 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 85.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 47.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,143,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,720,000 after acquiring an additional 687,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

AROC traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,219. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 2.79. Archrock has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

