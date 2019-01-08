Brokerages Anticipate First Republic Bank (FRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $793.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to post $793.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $781.70 million to $801.20 million. First Republic Bank posted sales of $699.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Raymond James set a $104.00 price target on First Republic Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 241,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FRC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.57. 2,413,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,688. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $79.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.