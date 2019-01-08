Brokerages Expect Carnival Corp (CCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) to announce sales of $4.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.31 billion. Carnival posted sales of $4.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival will report full year sales of $19.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.58 billion to $20.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.99 billion to $21.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.53.

NYSE:CCL traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. Carnival has a one year low of $45.64 and a one year high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald bought 21,595 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,655.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Carnival by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,028,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,401,000 after purchasing an additional 121,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Carnival by 94.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,838,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176,078 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Carnival by 1.9% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,295,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,245,000 after purchasing an additional 135,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Carnival by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,733,000 after purchasing an additional 55,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Carnival by 30.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,745,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,841,000 after purchasing an additional 863,411 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.