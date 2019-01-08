Brokerages Expect Gentherm Inc (THRM) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.62. Gentherm reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $258.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.61 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 2.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on THRM. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. CL King began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

THRM traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.72. 9,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,075. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Gentherm has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $50.30.

In other news, CFO Barry G. Steele sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $390,405.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,889.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Gentherm by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,595,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 66,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,595,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 66,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gentherm by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 104,141 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Gentherm by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

