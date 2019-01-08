Brokerages Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.18 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,400. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust B sold 2,246 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $145,967.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,540 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $541,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,355 shares of company stock worth $5,687,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1,049.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 126,453 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $1,398,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $695,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

