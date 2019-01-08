Brokerages Expect SMTC Co. (SMTX) to Announce $0.07 EPS

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SMTC an industry rank of 157 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of SMTC in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMTC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,270 shares of company stock worth $68,161. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SMTC by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SMTC by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 49,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SMTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMTC by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SMTC by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 34,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

SMTX traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 385,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,616. The company has a market capitalization of $113.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.35. SMTC has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SMTC had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $53.68 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that SMTC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

