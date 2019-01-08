Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products Co (SON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) to announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. Sonoco Products reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In related news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $38,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $847,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $41,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,532 shares of company stock worth $85,851. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth $161,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $183,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth $206,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.60. 9,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.78%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

