Brokerages Set $15.50 Price Target for Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT)

Shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $15.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Oritani Financial an industry rank of 157 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Oritani Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oritani Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

In other Oritani Financial news, Director Judith Schumacher-Tilton acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Doyle, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $28,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oritani Financial during the third quarter worth $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oritani Financial during the third quarter worth $138,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oritani Financial during the third quarter worth $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Oritani Financial by 118.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oritani Financial by 117.3% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oritani Financial stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.52. 147,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,258. Oritani Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Oritani Financial had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oritani Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.57%. Oritani Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oritani Financial (ORIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oritani Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oritani Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.