Brokerages Set $15.50 Price Target for Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT)

Shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $15.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Oritani Financial an industry rank of 157 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oritani Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.
In other Oritani Financial news, Director Judith Schumacher-Tilton acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Doyle, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $28,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oritani Financial during the third quarter worth $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oritani Financial during the third quarter worth $138,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oritani Financial during the third quarter worth $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Oritani Financial by 118.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oritani Financial by 117.3% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Oritani Financial stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.52. 147,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,258. Oritani Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Oritani Financial had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oritani Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.57%. Oritani Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.
About Oritani Financial
Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.
