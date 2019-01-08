Brokerages Set Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN) PT at $49.39

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

BEI.UN opened at C$37.84 on Friday. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$37.96 and a 12 month high of C$49.75.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

