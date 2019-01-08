Brokerages Set Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) PT at $51.33

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $54.00 price target on Columbus McKinnon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $692.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $217.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

