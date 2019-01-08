Brokerages Set Genuine Parts (GPC) Target Price at $103.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,058 shares in the company, valued at $711,516.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial, Office Products, and Electrical/Electronic Materials. The Automotive segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

