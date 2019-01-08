Brokerages Set Greif, Inc. (GEF) Target Price at $39.65

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on Greif and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Greif to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st.

Get Greif alerts:

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.67 per share, with a total value of $200,882.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,369.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $108,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,415 shares in the company, valued at $195,535.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $661,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 100,047 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Greif by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 25,051 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 956.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,584,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

GEF stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. Greif has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $62.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Greif had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $987.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.86%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.