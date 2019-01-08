Brokerages Set SEGRO plc (SGRO) PT at $659.71

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 663.75 ($8.67).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, October 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of SEGRO to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 584 ($7.63) to GBX 692 ($9.04) in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SGRO traded up GBX 12.20 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 615.80 ($8.05). The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 447.40 ($5.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 612.80 ($8.01).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.