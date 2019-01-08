Brokers Issue Forecasts for PolyOne Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for PolyOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PolyOne’s FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PolyOne from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PolyOne from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $29.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. PolyOne had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,559,000 after purchasing an additional 257,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,557,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,407,000 after purchasing an additional 113,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,557,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,407,000 after purchasing an additional 113,662 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 5.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,522,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,999,000 after purchasing an additional 173,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,911,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,307,000 after purchasing an additional 185,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Abernathy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $306,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,209.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J Scott Horn purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,487.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,050 shares of company stock worth $529,174 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

