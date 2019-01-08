Brokers Issue Forecasts for Shaw Communications, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Cormark issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion.

Separately, Desjardins raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.