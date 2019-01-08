BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (RA)

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $23.97.

In related news, insider Brookfield Investment Manageme sold 12,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $271,670.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

