Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Receives C$53.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.13.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

TSE:CNQ traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$34.49. 2,278,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$30.11 and a twelve month high of C$49.08.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.10 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.80000001616628 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 41.69%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.