Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) Receives $35.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBWBF. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Friday, December 7th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:CBWBF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. 204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.