Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.50.

Shares of CFX traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.45. The company had a trading volume of 76,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,097. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$13.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.12.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$328.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 2.0899997566866 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter John Gerald Bentley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.53 per share, with a total value of C$195,300.00.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers. The company also supplies fiber products; and produces green energy.

