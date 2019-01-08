CanYaCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,568.00 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $772,955.00 and approximately $1,568.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Lykke Exchange, Kucoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $492.07 or 0.12123922 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00027176 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,725,059 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

