Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,260. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 947,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 42.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 251,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 74,540 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

