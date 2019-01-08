CARDbuyers (BCARD) Market Cap Achieves $0.00

CARDbuyers (CURRENCY:BCARD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, CARDbuyers has traded up 88.5% against the dollar. CARDbuyers has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $109.00 worth of CARDbuyers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CARDbuyers coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003963 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001901 BTC.

CARDbuyers Coin Profile

CARDbuyers is a coin. CARDbuyers’ total supply is 19,514,099 coins. CARDbuyers’ official Twitter account is @CARDbuyersCoin. CARDbuyers’ official website is cardbuyers.cc.

CARDbuyers Coin Trading

CARDbuyers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARDbuyers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CARDbuyers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CARDbuyers using one of the exchanges listed above.

