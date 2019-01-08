CareDx Inc (CDNA) Receives $34.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.20.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Craig Hallum set a $35.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $1,324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 389,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,500.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 108,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $2,937,602.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,599 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,603. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 1,721.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129,804 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CareDx by 737.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 369,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 325,341 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in CareDx by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 764,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 203,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,724,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNA traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.41. 794,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.43 million, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.23. CareDx has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $21.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 125.24% and a negative net margin of 113.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which offers pre- and post-transplant continuum. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, which aids clinicians in identifying heart transplant recipients with stable allograft function and AlloSure, which is a donor-derived cell free DNA test.

