CarGurus Inc (CARG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.74.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $71,373.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 176,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $7,766,406.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,277,308 shares of company stock valued at $91,765,607 over the last 90 days. 51.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 347.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 96,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,772,000 after purchasing an additional 513,304 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

