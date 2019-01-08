Carlive Chain (IOV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Carlive Chain (CURRENCY:IOV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Carlive Chain has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Carlive Chain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $57,838.00 worth of Carlive Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carlive Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Carlive Chain

Carlive Chain (IOV) is a token. Carlive Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Carlive Chain’s official Twitter account is @CarliveChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carlive Chain is www.carlive.io.

Carlive Chain Token Trading

Carlive Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carlive Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carlive Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carlive Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

