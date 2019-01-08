Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CRZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.63.

NASDAQ CRZO opened at $12.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,337.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,800. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,032,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,032,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,508 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 17.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 28,797 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 67.8% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 275,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 111,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 10.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 167,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

