Cass Information Systems (CASS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $28,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 51.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 34,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 41.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 46,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,128,000 after acquiring an additional 52,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASS. BidaskClub raised Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

In other news, COO Gary B. Langfitt sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $796.06 million, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.76. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $45.31 and a fifty-two week high of $62.07.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 19.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/cass-information-systems-cass-shares-bought-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.