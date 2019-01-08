Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $9.96 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $112.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

