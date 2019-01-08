CBTX (CBTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

CBTX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CBTX in a report on Wednesday, December 19th.

CBTX stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $30.91. 25,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,960. CBTX has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. CBTX had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 30,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $1,073,143.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBTX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 27.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 90,048 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 272.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29,658 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 2,048.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 485.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 179,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBTX in the second quarter valued at $1,212,000. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit.

