Cenovus Energy (CVE) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at AltaCorp Capital

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,111,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,955,000 after acquiring an additional 711,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,111,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,955,000 after acquiring an additional 711,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 27.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,197,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,072,000 after acquiring an additional 694,453 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.