Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Centennial Resource Development to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $23.12.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $234.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 23.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

