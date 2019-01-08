CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $9.61 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,101 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 28,884 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 169,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after buying an additional 23,456 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a $95.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.02. 252,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,953,872. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 59,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $5,174,875.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

