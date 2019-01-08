CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 358,148 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,029,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 358,148 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 3.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $49,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 333,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 197,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 632,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 55,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,817,717. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

