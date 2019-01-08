CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,905,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,279,866,000 after acquiring an additional 357,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,451,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,572,628,000 after acquiring an additional 426,955 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18,540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,959,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,802,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $778,507,000 after acquiring an additional 37,756 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,642,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine B. Reynolds purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.64 per share, with a total value of $100,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,288.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $4,348,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,914,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $157.73. 596,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,475. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Dynamics from $209.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.83.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

