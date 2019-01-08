CENTRICA PLC/S (CPYYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. HSBC raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of CPYYY opened at $6.72 on Monday. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.

