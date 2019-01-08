Centurion (CNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40,580.00

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Centurion has a market cap of $40,580.00 and $20.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded up 59.2% against the dollar. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and ExcambrioRex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001676 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Centurion

Centurion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org.

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and ExcambrioRex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

