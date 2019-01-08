Centurylink (CTL) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

CTL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centurylink from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Cowen set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.85.

Shares of CTL opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.98. Centurylink has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centurylink will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centurylink news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 8,207 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $141,160.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,284. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Trezise sold 53,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $1,003,736.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,928.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 32.8% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 138,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 34,216 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 3.9% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 6,469,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,157,000 after purchasing an additional 241,858 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 2.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,979,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,370,000 after purchasing an additional 87,018 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,865,000 after purchasing an additional 150,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

