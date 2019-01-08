Cerner Co. (CERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to post $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Leerink Swann raised Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

CERN traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.13. 2,033,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,060. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. Cerner has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 5,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $285,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $70,327,629.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 435,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $25,208,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $39,876,700. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth $102,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 3,608.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,564 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Cerner by 155.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Cerner by 85.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.