CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Position Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CF Industries by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 151,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Stephens raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $183,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -176.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.70 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.94 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 3.69%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

