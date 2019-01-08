Changyou.Com (CYOU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Changyou.com Limited is a developer and operator of online games in China. It engages in the development, operation, and licensing of massively multi-player online role-playing games, which are interactive online games that are played simultaneously by various game players. The company currently operates two multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs), including the in-house developed Tian Long Ba Bu and the licensed Blade Online. Changyou.com has three MMORPGs in the pipeline, which include the Duke of Mount Deer, Immortal Faith, and the Legend of the Ancient World. Based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Changyou.Com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.08.

Changyou.Com stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. Changyou.Com has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $941.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.59. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Changyou.Com will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Changyou.Com by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,022,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,052,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Changyou.Com by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 209,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Changyou.Com by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 117,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Changyou.Com by 273.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 203,736 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Changyou.Com by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 20,132 shares during the period. 25.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

