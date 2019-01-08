Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 92,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 53,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.