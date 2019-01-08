Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1236 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th.

