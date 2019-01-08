Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.06.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $249.83 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $360.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $2.19. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Northrop Grumman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 4,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total value of $1,187,441.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,530 shares of company stock worth $4,588,557 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/chesley-taft-associates-llc-lowers-stake-in-northrop-grumman-co-noc.html.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.